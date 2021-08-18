Murphy USA Inc (MUSA): Price Now Near $154.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis
Currently, MUSA (Get Ratings)'s price is up $0.32 (0.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MUSA has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
