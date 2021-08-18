Driver Arrested after Fatal Collision on South 72nd Street [Tacoma, WA]
Fatal Collision on South 72nd Street near Yakima Avenue. The collision occurred at the intersection of South 72nd Street and Yakima Avenue just after midnight. According to Tacoma Police, even though the cause of the accident still remains unknown, they arrested the at-fault driver, a 21-year-old man, and booked him into Pierce County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault.www.laweekly.com
