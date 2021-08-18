Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anderson .Paak just made his wishes very clear regarding posthumous releases

By Chloe Stillwell
Mic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosthumous releases have always been clouded in moral ambiguity. Artists spend whole careers fighting for complete creative control over their art, and grappling with their message. Creatives obsess over their creations; it's just the nature of the beast. But when family members, prior collaborators, and estates take it into their own hands to release work from an artist after their death, it's impossible to know if the deceased would consent to the world consuming what could be very private or unfinished work. For at least one artist now though, Anderson .Paak, we know he absolutely does not consent to posthumous releases as he had the clause from his will tattooed on his arm and posted it to his Instagram stories.

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
Person
Janis Joplin
Person
Pop Smoke
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posthumous#Performance Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Anderson .Paak Gets a Key Part of His Will Tattooed on Arm: No Posthumous Albums

Some performers end up having more lively discographies posthumously than they ever did in life. Anderson .Paak does not mean to be one of them. And whereas some artists might just put a ban on post-death releases in their wills, .Paak isn’t just waiting for the executor of his estate to get the message — he’s taking more extraordinary measures to make sure that his current fans and his future coroner all see it, too.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Anderson .Paak gets tattoo instructing that no music bearing his name should be released in the event of his death

It’s often said that death can do wonders for an artist’s career, but Anderson .Paak has now made it pretty clear that he really does want it to be his final curtain. Taking to Instagram Stories, the rapper, singer, producer and drummer has revealed a new tattoo that reads: “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”
Worldthisis50.com

Ray Kirk Offers Up His Latest Release “We Made It”

Emerging out of Osaka, Japan is talented young hip hop artist Ray Kirk who is looking to earn some stain in the music industry in 2021. Having begun to perform when he was only 14, Ray Kirk has had the opportunity to do shows that little to no new artists get the opportunity to do. Using those key moments to shine and prove that he has what it takes, Ray Kirk is well-equipped with the skills to make it in today’s music world. With the release of his latest single “We Made It” Ray Kirk has a lot of momentum rolling.
MusicNME

Lana Del Rey says her will prohibits posthumous release of music

Lana Del Rey has revealed that a stipulation in her will prohibits the release of posthumous music by the singer-songwriter following her death. It comes after Anderson .Paak recently shared a new tattoo he got with similar sentiments. “When I’m gone, please don’t release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached,” the forearm tattoo reads. “Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public.”
Musicthebrag.com

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have pushed the Silk Sonic debut to 2022

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have confirmed that the Silk Sonic debut album will arrive in 2022. Looks like we’re going to have to wait a little while longer for An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album by Silk Sonic, the duo comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Artists & Fans Call Big Sean "Beautiful" After He Reveals His Insane Hair Growth

While his claims of growing two inches in his early 30s should have been enough to get people talking about the Detroit 2 rapper, Big Sean has probably just found out that an overwhelming amount of Hip-Hop fans actually have a crush on him. Late Tuesday evening, Sean shared a post to his Instagram with the caption, "Black Hair = Magic," and ever since then, fans have been absolutely thirsting over the G.O.O.D. Music artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Tyler, The Creator Says Getting No. 1 Album Over DJ Khaled Was Like ‘Watching a Man Die Inside’

Tyler, The Creator recently opened up about his 2019 battle with DJ Khaled for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart and the Igor rapper didn't hold any punches. On Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show on Friday (Aug. 6), Tyler, The Creator sat down with cohosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg to discuss his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. During the 90-minute conversation, the incident when Khaled appeared to slight Tyler when Igor beat out Father of Asahd for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019 also came up.
Musichypebeast.com

King Von Posthumously Releases "Demon" Visual

The late King Von has posthumously released an accompanying music video for his Welcome to O’Block cut, “Demon.”. The visual was filmed a week before his death in November 2020 and is his final self-conceptualized video. It ends with a voice memo King Von sent to his video directors, showing just how involved he was in the creative process of executing his own visual material. “Demon” was produced by his frequent collaborators Drew Filmed It and Blank Square Productions, and features the late artist looking back at the trauma he endured after witnessing his friend’s death.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak turn up the summer heat

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Jade Bird, “Different Kinds of Light” (Glassnote) The 23-year-old South Londoner’s sophomore album has her rising in the ranks of Americana and alt-country music. Recorded primarily at RCA Studios in Nashville, “Different Kinds of Light” shows Bird taking a step forward in her artistry, hitting the studio with revered producer Dave Cobb, who has won Grammy Awards for his production on albums from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell. Bird now finds herself among those peers; and while songs like “Houdini” and “Now Is the Time” feel decidedly rooted in the Nashville sound, this is music that bucks traditional country norms by marrying them with pop, rock and a global perspective. Her fierce, gravelly voice burns beyond lovelorn songwriting on the album.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Lil Durk Makes A Promise To Stop Mentioning Dead Rappers In His Music

He shared a Tweet saying he’ll no longer mention dead rappers in his music or perform songs featuring their names. Take a look:. In another message, he said, “Von left us, Dthang left us, and I was lost.” Then be continued, “Why every time somebody [dies] they love you but when you here they don’t care …… love me now not later.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy