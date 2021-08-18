Don’t let them push doctor out

This is a letter that was also sent to Sen. Julian Cyr. We have a situation on the Vineyard that is creating a critical health problem. The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has denied service to one of our key doctors. He is our personal physician, as well as treating 50 or more other Islanders. The hospital has refused to let him practice in the hospital other than during regular visiting hours. I have lived here 88 years so far, and I have never run into this situation before.