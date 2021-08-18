Cancel
Libertyville, IL

One Person Critical, One Person Being Questioned in Libertyville Area Stabbing

wlip.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-18-21) (Libertyville, IL) A stabbing in the Libertyville area has left one person hospitalized. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place around 1 o’clock Tuesday morning in an unincorporated area of West Des Plaines Drive. An investigation shows that a Park City 18-year-old drove to Libertyville to confront another 18-year-old about an ongoing feud. At one point, the Libertyville man produced a knife, and a verbal argument became physical. The Libertyville man was stabbed during the struggle, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Park City man was taken into custody for questioning. The investigation is said to be ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this point.

