For centuries, the town of Shadyside in Ohio has been plagued by gruesome, unexplained events. On discovering that these terrifying historical incidents are connected, a group of high schoolers set out to finally put an end to the sinister threat that has been hanging over them – before they fall victim themselves. Welcome to the first instalment of Netflix’s Fear Street film “thrillogy” – a three-part adaptation of RL Stine’s cult series of teenage horror novels. The story rewinds through time – from 1994 to 1978, and lastly to 1666 – as we watch the teenagers investigate the history of the cursed town to find the root cause of the terror.