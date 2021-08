“The point is, you can’t outrun a storm,” my wife said, as we emerged from the machine shed to a light mist. It was the last day of July, and, I thought, a good evening for a ride after, perhaps, one too many kolaches earlier at the Wilson After Harvest CzechFest. Weather radar seemed to show that the storm was moving away from Pratt, even with the thunder rumbling as we headed north, away from the storm.