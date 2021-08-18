Cancel
Business

NECA and Rubies Join Forces To Launch Denuo Novo High End Star Wars Collectible Online Store!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 6 days ago

Rubies II LLC and National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Inc. (NECA), today announced that it has formed Denuo Novo LLC, a new wholly-owned subsidiary, that will specialize in the creation of high-end collectibles including replica costumes and props from various pop culture franchises. Denuo Novo will combine the world-class innovation and...

Economybleedingcool.com

Star Wars Prop Replicas Coming Soon from Rubies and NECA

New Star Wars collectibles are on the way as Rubies and NECA team up to create some new prop replicas. The two companies have teamed up to create Denuo Novo LLC., which will specialize in high-end replicas and costumes. They plan on covering a wide variety of franchises, but Star Wars kicks things off first with new helmets from the franchise. Six replicas have been revealing so far with Din Djarin's helmet from The Mandalorian, Shoretrooper helmet, First Order Flame Trooper helmet, Royal Guard helmet, and two Imperial Officer Hats. Prices for each will vary from the cheapest being the Officer hats at $75 and the rest are between $600 – 700.
Designers & Collectionsbleedingcool.com

RockLove Reveals Force Sensitive Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection

The Force is strong with RockLove as they reveal their newest Star War necklaces. This jewelry is part of their new Kyber Crystal Collection that gives fans handcrafted necklaces featuring iconic Star Wars lightsabers. These special collectibles feature Jedi and Sith lightsaber hilts with a colored custom crystal emitting from them. Eight Kyber Crystal pieces are on the way, with two already out with the Skywalker Legacy and Darth Vader red and blue crystals coming to life. RockLove has just revealed their newest two necklaces coming to a galaxy far, far away with Kylo Ren and Rey Crystals from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Here is Your Star Wars: The Bad Batch Collectibles Round-Up

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season finale has arrived, and boy, what a finale it was. The Clone Wars is finally over, and we can now explore the aftermath of the war and the rise of the Empire. This story is packed with amazing characters, an incredible story that has had Star Wars fans on the edge of their seats. The Bad Batch did get confirmation that it will have a second season in 2022, and this is the perfect time to collect collectibles during this time. Star Wars collecting has been pretty fierce these past couple of years, but with multiple restocks and re-releases lately, fans will have no problem getting their hands on some of these amazing collectibles. Starting off is the cheapest option with Funko and their wave of The Bad Batch Pop Vinyl. Hunter, Tech, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Omega are all in here in an adorable Pop form perfect for in-box and out-of-box collectors. With great detail and a small price tag, these are some simple collectibles Star Wars fans will want, which can be found here.
CarsTimes Union

Announces the opening of Discounttire.cheap online tire store which provides a good collection of brands at the best prices.

Good news for people who looking to buy new tires at the best prices. Discounttire.cheap is a new online tire store that provides a good collection of brands at the best prices, offers a wide range of tires. The online store has a car, SUV, OTR, and other vehicle tires from the world's trusted brands. supply trusted brand’s tires to your doorstep in a single click. It works systematically so there is no lag, the client should have felt a great time deal after every purchase. Discounttires.cheap runs on Quality. The goal of the project is to create trust between customers and us.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Video: Guests Evacuated from Disney’s Polynesian Resort

Guests were evacuated from Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Get the full story below. Located at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, ‘Ohana is one of the most popular restaurants on property. From the characters and location to the food and atmosphere, this restaurant books up quickly. ‘Ohana has been at the forefront of a...
TravelInside the Magic

After 15 Months, Fan-Favorite Disney World Spot Quietly Reopens!

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its four-month-long pandemic closure, the Disney experience had changed. Guests were required to abide by a number of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and many locations around the Resort property had not reopened. Now, as Disney World’s phased reopening process...
MoviesIGN

How The Bad Batch Just Set Up Palpatine's Return in The Rise of Skywalker | Star Wars Canon Fodder

The Bad Batch ended its first season on Disney Plus in style by letting The Empire lay waste to the cloning facility on Kamino. And while it's a bummer to see the clone troopers' home get sunk to the bottom of the ocean, Star Wars: The Bad Batch just set up more than 50 years of cloning shenanigans on the part of one Emperor Sheev Palpatine and his burgeoning Empire. What just took place in Bad Batch connects to what The Empire wants with sweet li'l Baby Grogu The Mandalorian and even to the return of Palpatine himself in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So join IGN host Max Scoville for Star Wars Canon Fodder and get the full The Bad Batch breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find. The Bad Batch trailer promised fans a series that picks up just after the adventures of Ahsoka Tano and just as Order 66 is breaking out across the galaxy, leaving dead Jedi all over the place. The Disney+ series takes us on an adventure that connects The Clone Wars to the Original Trilogy and beyond. We meet characters like the sister of Boba Fett, Omega, and a famous Jedi we'll later meet in Star Wars: Rebels. If you like a bounty hunter, Cad Bane definitely makes an appearance but Darth Vader does not. Jango Fett has been dead for a decade or so but those Kaminoans are still making great use of his DNA. Captain Rex also appears to point The Bad Batch in the right direction to some of the greatest heroes in Star Wars. Theory videos like this one will be popular once fans realize what Disney Plus is doing with the Imperial cloners in Star Wars.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: The Rising Storm (The High Republic)’ review

Continuing the adventures set 200 years before the movies, The Rising Storm takes place nearly a year after the pivotal events seen in Light of the Jedi. Although he’s written a plethora of previous Star Wars content such as the Adventures in Wild Space book series, the first volume of the Star Wars Adventures comic line, and the Dooku: Jedi Lost audio book, amongst many other tales, The Rising Storm represents Cavan Scott’s first foray into Star Wars adult fiction.
Moviesthestreamable.com

Industry Execs Say Piracy, Not Joint Releases, Harm New Releases the Most

For all the talk of simultaneous releases hurting new film releases, industry execs seem more concerned about an old threat damaging early returns. A report by Deadline highlighted a recent CinemaCon panel titled, “Globally Speaking: A Look at the International Market” that featured many high-ranking industry officials, like Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger, Universal Pictures international president Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Cinépolis CEO Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, and Paramount Pictures international theatrical distribution president Mark Viane.
Retailcountry1037fm.com

Disney Store Closing 57 More Stores

They are having a hard time getting inventory. Last week rumors were swirling about Disney stores closing. Today, those rumors became reality. Disney announced that it was closing 57 more stores and will only leave 25 stores open after September 15. This comes after 60 Disney Stores closed its doors...
TravelInside the Magic

4 Years Later, Disney Files Permit Signaling Completion of ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

Ever since the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel was first announced over four years ago at the 2017 D23 Expo, Star Wars fans weren’t sure what to expect — after all, Disney had never before undertaken such an ambitiously immersive endeavor, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hadn’t yet opened at Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios Park or Disneyland Resort’s Disneyland Park, so there was nothing to compare the project to at the time.
RetailWDW News Today

Target to Add ‘Disney Store’ Shops to 160 More US Locations

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In the wake of the news of more Disney Stores closing nationwide, Target has announced its “Disney Store” shops will come to 160 more U.S. locations. Originally announced in 2019, Target has added a dedicated Disney Store...
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #3 (2021) Review

Vader crashes the party at the auction of Han Solo frozen in carbonite by the Crimson Dawn and our heroes are having a stand off with Boba Fett in a nearby corridor. Vader has a fight with the leader of Crimson Dawn and Chewbacca has a fight with Boba Fett as they can’t use their weapons or they risk alerting the crowd being attacked by everyone.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a new look at Gamescom 2021

Lego Star Wars: A Skywalker Saga developer Warner Bros. will premiere a new look at the game during Gamescom Opening Night Live this week. As announced by Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley on Twitter, Warner Bros. will showcase a new look at the previously delayed Lego Star Wars game sometime during the Gamescom pre-show on August 25 between 11AM PT/ 2PM ET/ 7PM BST.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Marvel Debuts Yet Another ‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer Plus A New Clip Showcasing The Epic Action Of The New MCU Film

While it’s not a scientific fact, if you’re a fan of box office statistics, you can often see a direct correlation between a studio’s confidence in a film’s financial future and the number of trailers that are released to promote it. If a studio thinks it has a homerun on its hands, maybe you don’t need to release a ton of trailers and clips. But if there’s any doubt about financial success, you need to get as much marketing materials out there as possible to build buzz. And with that in mind, let’s talk about the fact that Marvel Studios has released yet another trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” along with a new clip that showcases one of the best action scenes in the entire film.
Comicscosmicbook.news

Marvel: Guardians of the Galaxy #17 Review (2020)

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed herein are purely the opinions of the author of this article and do not necessarily reflect the official opinions of CosmicBookNews. Timelord regularly reviewed the 2007 “Nova” and 2008 “Guardians of the Galaxy” series with his reviews directly sent to the books’ editors and creators. Timelord’s reviews have been quoted by Marvel in cover blurbs, press reviews, and solicits.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 9 Best Apps Every Disney Fan Needs

Usually, you're either a Disney fan or you're not. There's not a whole lot of room in between. There's a lot of range under Disney's umbrella, including iconic Star Wars movies, intense MCU movies with twists and turns, heartwarming, tearjerking movies from Pixar, and more. Most Disney fans eat up...

