NECA and Rubies Join Forces To Launch Denuo Novo High End Star Wars Collectible Online Store!

The Bad Batch ended its first season on Disney Plus in style by letting The Empire lay waste to the cloning facility on Kamino. And while it's a bummer to see the clone troopers' home get sunk to the bottom of the ocean, Star Wars: The Bad Batch just set up more than 50 years of cloning shenanigans on the part of one Emperor Sheev Palpatine and his burgeoning Empire. What just took place in Bad Batch connects to what The Empire wants with sweet li'l Baby Grogu The Mandalorian and even to the return of Palpatine himself in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So join IGN host Max Scoville for Star Wars Canon Fodder and get the full The Bad Batch breakdown and all the Easter Eggs we could find. The Bad Batch trailer promised fans a series that picks up just after the adventures of Ahsoka Tano and just as Order 66 is breaking out across the galaxy, leaving dead Jedi all over the place. The Disney+ series takes us on an adventure that connects The Clone Wars to the Original Trilogy and beyond. We meet characters like the sister of Boba Fett, Omega, and a famous Jedi we'll later meet in Star Wars: Rebels. If you like a bounty hunter, Cad Bane definitely makes an appearance but Darth Vader does not. Jango Fett has been dead for a decade or so but those Kaminoans are still making great use of his DNA. Captain Rex also appears to point The Bad Batch in the right direction to some of the greatest heroes in Star Wars. Theory videos like this one will be popular once fans realize what Disney Plus is doing with the Imperial cloners in Star Wars.