NECA and Rubies Join Forces To Launch Denuo Novo High End Star Wars Collectible Online Store!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season finale has arrived, and boy, what a finale it was. The Clone Wars is finally over, and we can now explore the aftermath of the war and the rise of the Empire. This story is packed with amazing characters, an incredible story that has had Star Wars fans on the edge of their seats. The Bad Batch did get confirmation that it will have a second season in 2022, and this is the perfect time to collect collectibles during this time. Star Wars collecting has been pretty fierce these past couple of years, but with multiple restocks and re-releases lately, fans will have no problem getting their hands on some of these amazing collectibles. Starting off is the cheapest option with Funko and their wave of The Bad Batch Pop Vinyl. Hunter, Tech, Echo, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Omega are all in here in an adorable Pop form perfect for in-box and out-of-box collectors. With great detail and a small price tag, these are some simple collectibles Star Wars fans will want, which can be found here.
