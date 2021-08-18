Cancel
Relationships

This Woman Says She's Married To Michael Jackson's Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

By @IndiaMonee
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Don’t call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson’s lover. Kathleen Roberts, who claims she’s Marilyn Monroe reincarnate, shared her story of Michael Jackson using her as a medium to live through her and now they’re married. According to her article, the King of Pop doesn’t use her for sex but allegedly uses her body for earthly things like eating, dancing, and singing.

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B!

