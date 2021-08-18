This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

Based on what viewers saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians final season, things were not going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. Kardashian lamented on the show that she wanted someone she could do the “little things” with, which was complicated by West living mostly on a ranch in Wyoming. Their issues eventually snowballed into Kardashian filing for divorce in late February. The proceedings are still underway, but the two have been spending more personal time together as of late.