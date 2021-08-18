Potash Price Up 13% From Last Month, Leads Pack of Six Retail Fertilizer Prices Higher
OMAHA (DTN) -- Most average retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the second week of August 2021, once again led by potash, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. Like last week, six of the eight major fertilizers were higher compared to last month, with only potash up a significant amount, which DTN designates 5% or more. Potash was up 13% compared to the prior month and now has an average price of $563 per ton.www.dtnpf.com
