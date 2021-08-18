Cancel
‘American Psycho’ 4K Steelbook Release Coming Exclusively To Best Buy In October!

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 6 days ago

One of the greatest cult classics of our time, AMERICAN PSYCHO, is getting an epic 4K UHD Steelbook release this Fall! American Psycho is slated to drop on October 5th on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook from Lionsgate — exclusively at Best Buy. This release features all new artwork from artist Justin Erickson with a the suggested retail price of $27.99. Pre-Order the steelbook at this location – https://bit.ly/AmericanPsychoSB.

