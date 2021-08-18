WashU Expert: Play it again, Uncle Sam

Hostile Terrain 94 (HT94) is a global pop-up exhibition composed of thousands of handwritten toe tags that represent migrants who died in the Arizona desert between the mid-1990s and 2019. During this time period the United States Border Patrol’s policy, “Prevention through Deterrence,” effectively shifted the crossing of undocumented migrants from traditional urban ports of entry along the US–Mexico border to more remote, depopulated regions where the harsh natural environment was expected to be a deterrent to migration. Instead of reducing the number of people attempting to migrate, however, thousands have died, largely from dehydration and hyperthermia. The toe tags in this project identify each individual and are pinned onto a wall map at the exact location where remains were found.