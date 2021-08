With more than half of the NYPD still unvaccinated against COVID-19, New York City's police department will now require all cops to mask up or get the shot. The new guidance orders members of the police force who have not submitted proof of full vaccination to wear a face covering at all times—regardless of whether they're indoors or outside. Violators will receive unspecified "disciplinary action," according to a department-wide memo sent out this week and first reported by the NY Post.