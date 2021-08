AGAWAM, Mass. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angie Magid, as Vice President of Human Resources. In this critical role on the Catalyst Acoustics Group Senior Leadership Team, Magid is responsible for the vision, strategy, and execution of all human resource functions of the growing organization including talent acquisition, benefits administration, and employee engagement.