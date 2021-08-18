Cancel
Today’s best tech deals: Kindle Paperwhite, Logitech webcams, and more

By Ars Staff
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's Dealmaster is headlined by a great deal on Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite that brings the e-reader down to $80. That matches the lowest price we've ever tracked. While an ebook reader isn't exactly essential for most people, we've long recommended the Paperwhite as a great option for anyone in that market. It's almost three years old at this point—and we wouldn't be surprised if Amazon gave it a refresh in the not-too-distant future—but it still offers a compact and comfortable design, a side-lit, 6-inch, 300-pixels-per-inch display that is crisp and allows you to read in darker settings, and Amazon's typically extensive catalog of ebook and audiobook content. This model also has Bluetooth audio support for listening to audiobooks from Audible, as well as an IPX8 waterproof rating, so it's safe to read in the tub or pool.

arstechnica.com

ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 32-inch smart TV: small screens for any budget

The best 32-inch TVs make for an ideal secondary screen for your living space, if you already have a 4K behemoth in your lounge. Whether it’s for another room in your house, or something to keep the kids busy, 32-inch smart TVs offer more compact viewing experiences at relatively affordable prices.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best cheap touchscreen laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Need a new computer and set on finding some touchscreen laptop deals? Touch displays are a sure way to add a lot of versatility to a laptop, whether it’s a more traditional clamshell design or one of the 2-in-1 convertibles that are all the rage nowadays. The market for these has exploded lately, though, and with so many options before you, choosing the right touchscreen laptop (not to mention finding a great bargain) can become a time-consuming process — but we’re here to help.
ComputersCNET

Best laptop 2021: 15 best laptops we recommend in 2021

We've tested dozens of different models in order to help you narrow your search for the best laptop, which doesn't need to be an expensive, confusing process. A lot of laptops get reviewed at CNET and we have more specialized lists you can check out while you're shopping, including the best gaming laptops, 15-inch laptops, two-in-ones and Chromebooks, as well as the best laptops for college students, the best laptop for creatives and the best MacBook Pro alternatives for the Windows set. And if you need to stay as low as possible on the price of a new laptop computer, check out our picks for budget laptops and budget gaming laptops. This list is periodically updated.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

If your home theater could use an upgrade — or an up-size, perhaps — then these 75-inch TV deals are a great place to start looking. Big-screen televisions are no longer a luxury in 2021, either, with top brands like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and others offering up all sorts of great 4K TV deals that let you take your entertainment to the next level without emptying your bank account.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are down to their lowest price since Prime Day

Unsurprisingly, Staples isn’t the only retailer discounting the AirPods Pro and other earbuds in the buildup to the fall semester. Best Buy, for instance, is currently offering a sizable $40 discount on the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the price of both the white and black models down to their lowest price since Prime Day. Now on sale for $80, the 2021 Echo Buds build upon their predecessors in a variety of ways, offering up effective noise cancellation, solid sound, and a first-rate passthrough mode that allows you to stay in tune with the world around you. They also support hands-free Alexa, meaning you can quickly check the weather, queue up your Discover Weekly in Spotify, and carry out a host of other voice-enabled tasks without ever reaching for your phone. Read our review.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hisense 4K TVs fall to record low prices

If you're after a top budget 4K TV deal then the Hisense Roku TV range is an excellent choice, and right now these displays are back down to their lowest ever prices at Argos. With models ranging from 43 to 55 inches, you can snag yourself a bargain on one of these excellent cheap 4K TVs featuring all the streaming apps you could ever need, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Kindle Paperwhite is practically free at Best Buy right now

The Amazon Fire and Kindle tablets are a great entry point for many who want to try out a new tablet, read books and magazines on a larger display, or even stream content. Depending on what you want, you can always find some Kindle deals live, but there are other tablet deals as well.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is practically free at Best Buy today

Laptop deals are always in demand, including student laptop deals as the new school year is fast approaching. Parents who are planning to buy their children a new laptop might want to go with Surface Pro deals, particularly Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The 2-in-1 device’s price has been slashed by $360, bringing it down to just $599 from its original price of $959.
ElectronicsThe Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 is $75 off at Amazon and Walmart today

The red Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen an array of big discounts, but you don’t always get nice pricing on the more subtle colorways. Amazon and Walmart are both currently offering $75 off the handsome navy-colored watch, as well as the white model, bringing them down to $325. Walmart also has a few more colors available at the same price, and both offer the red at an additional $6 markdown. In addition to a myriad of fun colors, Apple’s latest and greatest wearable also offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. Read our review.

