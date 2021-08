James Caan might have legend status for his work with the likes of Al Pacino and John Wayne, but at the end of the day, he has another important role: father. His son, Scott Caan, recently celebrated his 45th birthday and James hopped on Twitter to share the perfect father-son photoset. The black and white Kodak film gives it a gritty, vintage feel which seems apt for the occasion. As the Caans both age, their resemblance also seems to grow more and more uncanny by the day.