RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Missouri man’s heroic actions are being commended after he died saving two children from the waters of Lake Michigan in Racine County. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s, on August 22 around 3:05 p.m., deputies responded to North Beach for a man who was unaccounted for after he went into Lake Michigan to rescue two children. Two boys were reportedly in the water just to the north of North Pier by some large rocks.