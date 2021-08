There’s a major new report out today from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. You’ve likely already seen some of the findings from the UN-backed scientific organization, or maybe just the apocalyptic headlines. The New York Times went with “A Hotter Future Is Certain … But How Hot Is Up to Us,” while The Guardian warns “Major climate changes inevitable and irreversible.” With near-hopeless outlooks like that, you’d be forgiven for doing the crossword instead of reading the summary.