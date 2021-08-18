Cancel
Chicago, IL

Kanye West Announces Third 'Donda' Event, This Time in Chicago

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is taking Donda, his 10th studio album named after his late mother, back to the beginning by hosting a third listening event in Chicago. The rapper announced on Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 18) that he will host the third of a series of listening events dedicated to his latest, still-unreleased body of work at Soldier Field stadium near the South Side of Chicago on Aug. 26. According to his post, the show will begin at 10 p.m. ET, and tickets will go on sale on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET.

