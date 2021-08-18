Kelsea Ballerini Is ‘Recalibrating’ Her Relationship With Her Body

Kelsea Ballerini has a new partnership with Aerie underwear, and it’s got her feeling super confident and great about her body. In a series of posts to Instagram, Kelsea shared some photos of her in Aerie and some words of encouragement. She wrote in a post yesterday (8/17), “Honestly if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouchings…I woulda 🏃🏼‍♀️💨… but I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and my lifestyle. vulnerable? Yes, but happy. Thanks, @aerie for having me along for the reallll ride. #AeriePartner #AerieREAL.”