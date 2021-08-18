Cancel
Public Health

Dr. Hotez on coronavirus booster shots: 'This was all predicted and predictable'

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC's Morgan Chesky, Dasha Burns and Sam Brock report from across the country with breaking updates on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, and Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott testing positive for Covid-19 as he pushes back against mask mandates. Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, Dr. Peter Hotez, explains what the recommended coronavirus booster shot means when it comes to the effectiveness of current vaccines.Aug. 18, 2021.

Texas State
Peter Hotez
Greg Abbott
Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public Healthdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci says everyone will need COVID-19 booster shots soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has confirmed that COVID-19 booster shots are on the way, and everyone will likely need to get one. “Inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to give boosts,” he told NBC News’ “Today” on Wednesday.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Dr. Robert Murphy on Masks, Mandates and Booster Shots

The masks are back, starting Friday. City officials this week announced an indoor mask mandate for all Chicagoans ages 2 and up, regardless of vaccination status, for places like restaurants, bars and gyms. Also this week, U.S. health officials announced that a COVID-19 booster shot will be available for Americans...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Federal health officials greenlight coronavirus booster shot for some vulnerable Americans

Federal officials have authorized a coronavirus booster shot for some immunocompromised individuals. It come as a summer surge fueled by the Delta variant continues. Mark Strassmann reports on how the latest outbreak is impacting schools, and Dr. Sejal Hathi, an attending physician and faculty member at Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss what this means.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Ladders

COVID booster shots: Answers to all your questions

The Delta variant has started to bring back masks in the U.S. — and now COVID-19 vaccine booster shots could be on their way. Some have argued that booster shots are needed as vaccine protection wanes months after the initial jab, while others have said that it’s too early to really know whether booster shots are needed. Either way, you probably have questions about the potential booster shots.
Public Healthwwnytv.com

Samaritan doctor predicts boosters are coming for COVID

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Samaritan Medical Center doctor predicts booster shots are coming for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. “With variants, with immunity waning over an unclear period of time, I do think boosters will be coming. I just don’t know when,” said Dr. Benjamin Rudd.
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US likely to authorize COVID booster shots for all

WASHINGTON – After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again. As early as today, U.S. health authorities are...
Public HealthGovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Booster Shots Coming; State Outlines Certification Process for Employees

Federal public health officials on Wednesday announced their plans for vaccine booster shots, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. For recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, “we are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose,” said the statement. Those who were fully vaccinated earliest will likely be eligible first.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Federal government expected to recommend vaccine booster shots

MinnPost provides weekly updates on coronavirus in Minnesota on Tuesdays that cover COVID-19 in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The federal government is expected to recommend an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for those in the general population who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the New York Times reported. The third dose would come eight months after the second shot, and would likely be offered to nursing home residents, those working in health care and emergency workers first. The process could begin as early as September, per the Times. It would have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Kent County, MIWOOD

Report: U.S. to recommend COVID booster shots for all

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (Aug. 16, 2021)
U.S. Politicshealththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Predicts the Pandemic In the U.S Will Be Controlled in The Spring of 2022

On August 23, President Biden’s chief medical advisor declared for CNN that he believes the pandemic can be controlled in the U.S in the spring of 2022. This will be the case if more Americans get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, around 90 million. Dr. Fauci apologized for predicting that the pandemic would be controlled in the fall of 2022. He just misspoke by error, and he meant to say the spring of 2022, not the fall.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Apologized for This Concerning COVID Prediction

Early this year, as millions of people in the U.S. began to get their COVID vaccinations and we saw case numbers decline, it seemed like the pandemic would soon be in our rearview mirror. However, earlier this summer, the Delta variant set us back and cases started to surge—a trajectory that's difficult to mitigate since slightly under half of people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While the situation may seem gloomy now, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said there's an end in sight. But his recent prediction about exactly when we would have "control" over the pandemic was off, he said—and now, he's correcting course.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Connections: Dr. Angela Branche on COVID-19 booster shots

The Biden administration has recommended some American adults get a COVID-19 booster shot. Adults who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be eligible beginning in September. Meanwhile, some health experts say there's no definitive evidence that a booster is needed for all adults, and the focus should be on Americans and people across the globe who are unvaccinated.

