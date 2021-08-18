Music With Tony Levin 8/18/21

Miranda Lambert’s new video for “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)”. Miranda Lambert makes her first foray into dance music with “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix),” a tropical house update of the song she recorded for 2019’s Wildcard as well as her collaborative Marfa Tapes project. In the accompanying video, Lambert hosts a pool party for her family and friends.“This is my first remix of any song in my whole career” she says. “I knew it was right up my brother Luke’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there.”