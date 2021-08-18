Music With Tony Levin 8/18/21

Encapsulating influences stretching across decades from psychedelic and jam-focused rock, to funk, post-punk, and even modern indie and post-rock, the Albany, New York collective Glass Pony offers a sound that truly translates through generations, with a stylistic blend built to engage just about everybody. With a focus squarely set on delivering the most captivating live performance possible, the band utilizes infectiously danceable grooves colored with virtuosic individual performances that deftly blend into a cohesive whole. To accentuate their creative songwriting, they place a great value on improvisation and fluid setlists that change from show to show. The band is comprised of Chanda Dewey (drums), Eddie Hotaling (guitar, lead vocals), Jeff Picarazzi (bass), and Greg Pittz (lead guitar). If you’re seeking an experience that dives much deeper than the usual rigidly arranged performance, hop on and enjoy the ride.
Comments / 0