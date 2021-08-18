Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

I don't see Mutts playing Wing.....

By vtbball80 Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe situationally (mostly defense), but only against bigger (not quicker) wings. Maddux is the current answer to more length at Wing. I really think he can step into that role, but I'm hoping VT picks up grad transfer Keith Williams from UC (6-5 SG) - we're awfully thin in the backcourt.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutts#Vt#Uc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
247Sports

Five-star forward Tyler Smith chooses Overtime League

Tyler Smith, No. 15 overall prospect in the industry-generated 2023 247Sports Composite Rankings , has decided to forgo his two years of high school eligibility and join Overtime Elite, sources told 247Sports. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward out of Fort Bend (Texas) is the second prospect in the national 2023 class...
Sportssportswar.com

As long as I don't rebrand as bdub . . .

I speak jdub. He's saying Duke should have asterisks next to their 5 nattys ** -- HooOnCue 08/09/2021 12:42PM. Jdub as a language is entirely formed of puns and 80's pop culture refs :D ** -- ThatDadgumBiscuit 08/09/2021 2:48PM. Nice...and condolences on the passing of the speaker of your screen...
Oregon Statesportswar.com

I don't think Oregon regretted it at all.

They held UVA to 53 points. The strategy worked perfectly. They simply missed every wide open jumper they had in the last 6 minutes or they likely win by 6 or 7. Also Jerome had to hit a hash line 3 to give the Hoos the lead in that game.
NBAsportswar.com

I don't think you have to struggle too hard to see at least some of the

Unprovens mentioned become proven, since the rotation will look so different this season. It's almost not even constructive in many cases to think about last year's squad with this kind of turnover. Specifically the ones with good shooting reps like McCorkle and Murray, who are both likely to be rotation players this season. Agreed on Franklin, I think we can expect immediate impact there out of the starting lineup. Clark probably is who he is, for the most part. Beekman's improvement or stagnation as a shooter is the big x-factor, since he is likely to play a ton again.
NFLMonticello Express

Why I didn't see much of the Olympics

I watched the recently-ended Summer Olympic Games a lot differently, I would guess, than most people did. That is, I largely didn’t. Which is usually the case. It has taken me many years, but I think I’ve figured out why. I think it’s as simple as not knowing exactly when...
College Sportssportswar.com

UNC def has offensive talent...I just don't see them being on all

Great Parking - 5 minutes from Stadium and beautiful area Huckleberry Trail -- charlesf 08/16/2021 4:13PM. Looking forward to 9/3. Think this will be one of the best week 1 games... -- hokieinoregon 08/16/2021 4:11PM. Try the Lion's Club Lot - Right behind East stands where visitors sit.... -- bgna...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Nikola Jokic To Group Of Kids Asking Him To Dunk: "I Can't Dunk It Guys. Did You See Me Play?"

Nikola Jokic is one of the best basketball players in the world. Anyone who watches Jokic play knows that his game isn't necessarily predicated on doing insane feats of athleticism and dunking the ball. Rather, Jokic relies on his finesse in the post and his playmaking ability, as well as his shooting from beyond the arc. He has a lot of abilities, but he's definitely not a super athlete like a lot of former players who have won the MVP award.
Sportssportswar.com

Thanks for the info. I don't see this bylaw lasting very long.

I think many conferences are going to want to get rid of division particularly in light of the CFP-12. And if the B1G were smart, they should want to get rid of divisions too. The B1G West is pretty mediocre. I know that even the SEC folks are talking about it.
NBAchatsports.com

The Indiana Pacers won’t play on Christmas and they don’t have a reason to

Indiana Pacers - Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. Keeping with an annual tradition, the NBA is once again holding the Christmas Games and has set the stage for a blockbuster night to spearhead the festivities. With the day slated to banner some of the league’s hottest and biggest names, the Indiana Pacers were unsurprisingly left out.
College Sportssportswar.com

I don't know

You did string some wins together when uva was putrid but it's been 4 Ls in a row not 2. And before that a huge majority went in the orange column not baby blue. It just seems to me a lot of better UNC teams lost to uva. I know i have orange and maroon glasses and i know we got lucky a couple of games, but Tech most often has been better sonce joining the ACC(13-4 many not close) Of course we're at a crossroads. The monetary advantage is going to be bigger than ever with regards to recruiting, and if there are still any NCAA rules, Im sure UNC doesnt fear them. These are just the facts. Im sure you guys will be a force in years to come and my optimism for the future of Tech football is tepid at best.
NBACelticsBlog

Instead of Beal

I know there are a lot fans here who would like the Celtics to add Bradley Beal to the team. I get it. He's obviously very talented. But I think the team has a different need than another volume shooter. I think the team needs a big, strong 3 and D power forward.
NFLAZFamily

Larry Fitzgerald in interview: 'I just don't have the urge to play right now'

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has finally broke his silence about his future in the NFL, stating the urge to play isn't there. Jim Gray, one of the hosts of the SiriusXM show, "Let’s Go! with Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald", questioned Fitzgerald...
College Sportsbustingbrackets.com

UConn Basketball: Analyzing Huskies 2021 incoming recruiting class

UConn Basketball’s recruiting has gotten a huge boost with the hire of Dan Hurley and the transition to the new Big East (something nearly every UConn recruit has mentioned upon committing). As the season quickly approaches, I decided to take a brief look at the recruiting boon under Dan Hurley, including a more detailed look at the 4-man freshman class of 2021.
MLBfishstripes.com

I Don't Quite Get It With The Marlins.

This Marlins team is arguably the most frustrating in a while, and that's saying quite a lot, eh?. They are arguably far less entertaining and endearing than 2019 Marlins, I feel far less exuberant to watch compared to that season. Far, far less. It's almost as if they, the FO,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy