Race Industry Now: Make more horsepower through surface finish and geometry, by Total Seal Piston Rings & Rottler

We’re approaching the quarter mark of the Le Mans 24 Hours and the light is already beginning to fade trackside. Toyota No. 7 is firmly in control, but the team’s tire issues persist. The No. 8 of Brendon Hartley, which had closed in to within a handful of seconds of the leading car after the safety car in Hour 4, has now dropped back and is almost two minutes behind after having to make yet another unscheduled stop to change the right-rear tire as a precaution for a suspected puncture.