Race Industry Now: Make more horsepower through surface finish and geometry, by Total Seal Piston Rings & Rottler
Join EPARTRADE for Episode No.117 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech webinar on Wednesday, August 25 at 9:00 AM PST. “Make More Horsepower Through Surface Finish & Geometry” by Total Seal Piston Rings & Rottler. With Lake Speed, Jr., Tribologist; Keith Jones, Director of Technical Sales and Ed Kiebler from Rottler. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.racer.com
Comments / 0