Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During 'Tiny Desk (Home) Concert'

Ahead of Polo G’s performance at tonight’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, the Chicago rapper has shared his new video for “Black Hearted,” a track off his new album Hall of Fame. The visual provides a montage of Polo G’s life in the months following the release of his Number One album: Recording in the studio, performing live onstage and even throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game. Polo G is scheduled to take that Central Park at 5 p.m. Saturday at the city-sanctioned, Clive Davis-curated all-star concert, which also features artists like Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith, the Killers, Elvis Costello, Jennifer Hudson, LL Cool J, Earth, Wind and Fire with Babyface and more. Following the release of Hall of Fame, Polo G teamed with Gunna on “Waves,” a track from Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam compilation.