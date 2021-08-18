Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

HCA sells PatientKeeper used in 180 hospitals to General Catalyst's Commure

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Catalyst's Commure has acquired PatientKeeper from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in a strategic partnership that will develop and invest in healthcare technology. HCA invested in General Catalyst's portfolio company, Commure, and is forming a collaborative partnership to accelerate digital transformation, according to an Aug. 18 news release. PatientKeeper helps...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca Healthcare#Healthcare Technology#General Catalyst#Hca Healthcare#Patientkepper#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy