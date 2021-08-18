Five Things That Are Hurting Your Gut Health

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. The transcription factor MYC has been implicated in the regulation of metabolism. Luo et al. investigated how MYC in the intestine affected lipid metabolism in the liver and the development of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a prevalent metabolic condition lacking treatment options. MYC expression was increased in distal ileum samples from obese individuals and correlated with body mass index (BMI). Similarly, mice on a high-fat diet had greater intestinal abundance of MYC at the mRNA and protein levels compared with mice on a normal chow diet. Mice with a heterozygous MYC deficiency in the intestine gained less body weight and liver weight on a high-fat diet. They also showed improved glucose and insulin tolerance, decreased hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol accumulation, and reduced hepatotoxicity. These effects were also seen in obese mice after the inducible, intestinal-specific deletion of MYC. Analysis of mice with induced deletion of MYC in the intestine revealed that they had increased circulating concentrations of GLP1, a hormone secreted from the intestine that promotes glucose and insulin homeostasis. Furthermore, these mice had decreased circulating concentrations of ceramides, bioactive lipids that promote hepatic lipogenesis, through reduced MYC-dependent transcription of the gene encoding an enzyme in the de novo ceramide synthesis pathway, ceramide synthase 4 (CERS4). Administration of the MYC inhibitor 10058-F4 to mice fed a high-fat diet or rendered obese by high-fat diet feeding had similar beneficial effects as MYC deficiency. Furthermore, MYC deficiency attenuated the body and liver weight gain, hepatic lipid accumulation, and hepatic fibrosis caused by NASH induced by a high-fat, high-cholesterol, and high-fructose diet. In mice that had developed NASH on this diet, treatment with 10058-F4 decreased hepatic fibrosis and dysfunction. Thus, targeting MYC activity in the intestine may limit the hepatic accumulation of lipids and cholesterol and decrease several hepatic metabolic diseases, such as NASH.