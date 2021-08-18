Cancel
Bismarck, ND

ND Officials Discuss Oil Leasing Pause With Deputy Interior Secretary

 5 days ago

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota business and state leaders are reaching out to the federal government about its pause on oil and gas leases. North Dakota oil industry representatives and state regulators met with Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau Monday to discuss the issue. Beaudreau says the federal leasing program must deal with emissions issues and become inclusive and responsive to all communities.

