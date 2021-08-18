Review: iRig Pre 2 adds two major improvements to the original version

It has actually happened to me. I interviewed the world’s best source on a particular, controversial topic. He accepted my invitation and we had a great interview between the US and the UK. However, I wasn’t able to use my favorite tool to record remote audio with him. Seasoned readers know that my favorite tool for that is Cleanfeed Pro. That time, my guest was unwilling to download Chrome (or one of its derivatives like Ópera, my favorite so far for five reasons, even though it’s not yet officially certified by Cleanfeed, it works great for me), so we had to do the interview with Skype. Other times, guests indeed have Chrome (or a derivative) installed but it’s not the default browser. Believe it or not, there are computer users who find having to copy and paste a URL too difficult. That’s why I’m so happy to share with you that Cleanfeed (Pro) has now added support Safari and Firefox (for guests only). Details ahead about all of the browsers supported officially and unofficially with Cleanfeed… and about why I love the Ópera browser.