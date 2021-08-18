Cancel
Review: iRig Pre 2 adds two major improvements to the original version

By Allan Tépper
Cover picture for the articleIt has been nearly nine years since I reviewed the original iRig Pre from IK Multimedia in December 2012. Between then and now, I have reviewed countless other interfaces and other devices from the same manufacturer (and others). The other audio interfaces I have reviewed fulfill different missions than the original iRig Pre, since those other interfaces are both preamplifiers and A-to-D (analog-to-digital) converters. The ≈US$50 iRig Pre 2 is still analog-only, but it still has many applications today and in the future, and it adds two key features/improvements that make it greatly superior for about US$10 more than the original. Ahead I’ll recap its uses and its two key improvements, together with a test recording and the only thing I would change.

#Audio Recording#Smartphone#Digital Recording#Camcorders#Ik Multimedia#Xlr#Trs Trrs#Trss#Sidetone#Ethernet#Hindenburg Journalist
