LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Texas Tech University is strongly encouraging all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The delta variant is spreading across our city and the country and the best way to protect your health and the health of others is to get vaccinated. These vaccinations have been found to reduce the severity of COVID-19 and help to minimize transmission of the virus.