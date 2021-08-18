Cancel
Warren County winery to host BBQ competition benefiting military organization

By Laura Rogers
WBKO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County winery will host a barbecue competition to support a military organization called R.A.W. - Reuniting After War. Derrick Huff is a retired Marine and owner of Traveler’s Cellar Winery in Rockfield. Huff said in 2017, he was among 37 Marines and Navy Corpsmen who were the recipients of a R.A.W. reunion for Lima Company, 3rd Battalion 7th Marines (Iraq 2003, 2004). Huff, who later became regional president of R.A.W., said the experience provided healing and growth for so many of his comrades. He is now paying it forward by hosting an event to raise funds and visibility for the organization.

Posted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Posted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
Posted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

