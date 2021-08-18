Warren County winery to host BBQ competition benefiting military organization

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County winery will host a barbecue competition to support a military organization called R.A.W. - Reuniting After War. Derrick Huff is a retired Marine and owner of Traveler’s Cellar Winery in Rockfield. Huff said in 2017, he was among 37 Marines and Navy Corpsmen who were the recipients of a R.A.W. reunion for Lima Company, 3rd Battalion 7th Marines (Iraq 2003, 2004). Huff, who later became regional president of R.A.W., said the experience provided healing and growth for so many of his comrades. He is now paying it forward by hosting an event to raise funds and visibility for the organization.