U.S. Coast Guard rescues people critically injured in Haiti

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one week since the devastating earthquake in Haiti that has a death toll of more than 2,000 people. Here in South Florida, the U.S. Southern Command has conducted several operations to the country helping save lives and ease the suffering of those victims. “Help is on the way,” said Craig Faller the Commander at the U.S. Southern Command Center. “There’s a lot of people working hard to ensure that we save lives and getting that life-saving support,” added Faller, who says their teams have been going non-stop since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti. “Our mission Life-Saving, is...