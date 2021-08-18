Cancel
Roster Maintenance: When is it Important to Drop Students and Why?

 6 days ago

Have you ever been unsure of how to go about maintaining your course rosters? What IS roster maintenance? When should you drop a non-attending student? Why is it important? If these questions sound like something you have asked yourself, attend the Roster Maintenance workshop to get answers to these questions, learn how to manage your roster effectively and efficiently, and understand the important (though sometimes invisible to us!) role faculty play in the financial health of BC.

