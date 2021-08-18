Cancel
MLS

USNWT Soccer Star's Final Game will be at Allianz Field October 26

By Adam
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 6 days ago
The US National Women's Soccer Team will play against Korea Republic at Allianz Field October 26. Soccer fans will have an opportunity to see the Olympic Bronze Medal-winning US National Women's Soccer Team play in St. Paul this October. The October 26 game at MNUFC's Allianz Field will be the final of four games played around the Midwest against international teams. The first two matches in September will be against Paraguay's national team and held in Cleveland and Cincinnati. The final two games in October will be against Korea Republic in Kansas City and St. Paul. All matches will feature the players from the bronze-medal winning 2020 Olympic Team.

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

