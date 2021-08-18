Stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Ira Twp.

A 66-year-old man has been charged with homicide after police say he fatally stabbed a woman and injured a man in Ira Township Aug. 14. Clay Township and Michigan State police responded to the 8500 block of Short Cut Road in Ira Township at about 8 p.m. in response to a stabbing that had just occurred, police said. Upon arrival, officers located a 54-year-old man who had been assaulted lying in the yard of a residence. While tending to the victim, officers were told the suspect and another victim were in the residence.