Newsmaker: Ohio Dominican’s new president says school must operate ‘like a business’

LEAD21 is the premiere leadership development program for current and future leaders in land grant universities’ colleges of agricultural, environmental, and human sciences and USDA/NIFA. The purpose of LEAD21 is to develop leaders who link research, academics, and extension in order to lead more effectively in an increasingly complex environment, either in their current position or as they aspire to other positions. Through engaging and collaborative learning, participants learn about themselves, develop a national network of peers, and develop the skills to effectively lead people through change. More program information can be found online at: http://lead-21.org/.