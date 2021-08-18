You can quote us: The New Yale Book of Quotations is on its way

Black people in America don’t get a chance to have a voice unless they are eloquent enough to present it on platforms that are not our own. We rarely get the opportunity to express our frustration, our anger, our joy and better yet our experiences as individuals or a collective. We’re unheard. And being young doesn’t make it any better. Oftentimes we grow into a mute and more mature version of ourselves in which we carry our special moments until the grave. This should not be. This would not be if there were outlets where we could store our significance. A place where overtime they’d build value and be noted as important by others. This is the opportunity writing provides. Especially when you know how to do it at a high level.