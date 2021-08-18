Endo, Arnold & Porter, Face a High-Stakes Contempt Hearing This Month in an Opioid Trial. Are Plaintiff Lawyers Returning to The Office?
Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. A judge in the New York opioid trial has set an Aug. 25 contempt hearing in a high-stakes discovery dispute involving defendant Endo and its law firm, Arnold & Porter. As COVID-19 cases surge, are plaintiff law firms ordering their employees to return to the office, or imposing vaccine mandates? Find out who Johnson & Johnson has retained in lawsuits over its sunscreen recall.www.law.com
