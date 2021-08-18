Endo, Arnold & Porter, Face a High-Stakes Contempt Hearing This Month in an Opioid Trial. Are Plaintiff Lawyers Returning to The Office?

The First Appellate District court has found that in the glyphosate $2 billion jury award already lopped down to $82 million, while “counsel’s conduct was clearly improper” it wasn’t heinous enough to prejudice the trial results and did not violate federal law. Their lawyer told jurors not to touch a spray bottle without gloves, which is certainly prejudicial to anyone with a clue about science, but the lawsuit was not about science, it was about emotion - and the attorney trying to get rich suing Monsanto simply manufactured emotion.