Lower the Volume Around You with These Innovative Earplugs

Make charging your iPhone 12 easier with the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K portable wireless charger. This useful gadget features Snap-and-Go Magnetic Charging. Just snap the portable charger on the back of your iPhone for simple wireless charging. It even charges through your MagSafe case with absolutely no interference. What’s more, with its 5,000 mAh capacity, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K gives you almost a full charge for your phone. That way, you can be productive for longer and enjoy 17 extra hours of video. Also, when it’s time to recharge the device, use the USB-C port and the included cable. Moreover, you can use this feature to charge wired devices. Furthermore, the rubberized surface helps prevent slips and drops. Finally, available in an array of hues, this device is sure to match your style.