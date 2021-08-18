Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Back to normal not good enough for Boston College, Hafley

By JIMMY GOLEN
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending his first year at Boston College coaching in a pandemic, Jeff Hafley isn’t looking for things to get back to normal. Normal for the Eagles — at least under predecessor Steve Addazio — has meant seven wins and a .500 record (at best) in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Hafley went 6-5 (5-5 ACC) in his first year in Chestnut Hill, including a four-point loss to No. 12 North Carolina and a six-point loss to top-ranked Clemson in which BC led by 18 just before halftime.

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Addazio
Person
Jeff Hafley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Eagles#Acc#Bc#The Atlantic Division#Notre Dame#Raiders#Temple#Colgate#Umass#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Everything Jeff Hafley said after Boston College's sixth fall practice

Boston College conducted its sixth practice of fall camp under hot conditions on Thursday morning, returning to the practice field after a day off on Wednesday. Thursday's practice served as a coming out party for true freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams, as the Texas native scored four touchdowns on the day. Xavier Coleman, Izaiah Henderson, Isaiah Graham-Mobley and others also turned in a strong practice, making Thursday an overall success as the Eagles' Sept. 4 season opener against Colgate inches closer by the day.
College Sportsngscsports.com

Boston College Football Preseason Camp Blog No. 5

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College held its first of two preseason camp scrimmages on Monday outside on the Chamberlin Practice Field. The Eagles were on the field for two hours in a thud-contact scrimmage. “We’re getting some situational football, we scrimmaged today for the first time,” head coach Jeff...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Boston College Football Practice News & Notes for Thursday

On Thursday, Boston College held another practice, their sixth of the summer. Focusing on situational football, the Eagles practiced for two hours in the Fish Field House. Here are all the updates from the school’s media reports along with quotes from Jeff Hafley. Second Scrimmage Date Set. Each summer the...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Dan Orlovsky wants a Gardner Minshew trade

Did you have “trade for Gardner Minshew” on your Philadelphia Eagles preseason bingo card?. No? Well, apparently Dan Orlovsky did, as the noted semi-Eagles fan just introduced that sort of chaotic energy into your end-of-summer plans. Considering Orlovsky’s most famous football highlight at the NFL level involves recording a safety...
Florida StateAthlonSports.com

Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

It’s been a rough time recently for fans in Tallahassee. Florida State football is coming off of three consecutive losing seasons. Earlier this month, the community said goodbye to a legend as former head coach Bobby Bowden died at 91 following a bout with pancreatic cancer. Second-year head coach Mike...
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

Boston College Football Opponents Preview: Missouri

Following a two-week road trip, the Boston College Eagles will return home for their fourth game of the season against a Power-5 foe, the Missouri Tigers. Mizzou finished the 2020 season at 5-5. The Tigers were slated to play Iowa in Nashville in the Music City Bowl, but the game was not played.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Best and Worst Case Scenarios For Boston College in 2021

Worst Case: 6-6 This would be a colossal disappointment for Boston College fans, as expectations are high heading into 2021. If the Eagles can only win three games against their out of conference games, grab a win against Syracuse and then two other games in between, the air out of the sail of momentum that Jeff Hafley built up certainly would diminish. But how could this happen? First off, the defense is where I would look if this team doesn't move forward. Maybe they struggle still against mobile quarterbacks, or give up too many points, or can't get off the field on third down. There are so many 50/50 games on the schedule that look appealing, but what if those games aren't winnable because the defense struggles?
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Savon Huggins Reportedly Lands Role With Boston College

Former five star running back, and UMass running backs coach Savon Huggins is reportedly joining the Boston College staff. Yahoo! reporter Pete Thamel broke the news on Twitter on Friday morning. As mentioned by Thamel, Huggins is a former five star running back who played with Rutgers from 2011-14 where...
College SportsPosted by
TMGSports

A Jersey Guy: No. 16 Boston College

No, it's not April Fools Day. Nor is it a misprint. Boston College, a program which has resided in the mud of mediocrity for more than a decade emerging not only as a winning program, but a Top 20 program. Yup. Here's why. Coach Jeff Hafley. was brought to The...
East Hartford, CTThe Day

UConn football anxiously getting closer to opener

East Hartford — Saturday's practice at Rentschler Field served as another reminder that opening day is rapidly approaching. The UConn football team ran an open workout before a small gathering of diehard fans. Some fans even tailgated before and after the action. It's as close as the Huskies have come...
South Kingstown, RIprovidencejournal.com

Rhody football looks forward to getting back to normal

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The ball was kicked as scheduled Tuesday morning at Meade Stadium. University of Rhode Island players were clad in practice jerseys — light blue for the offense, dark blue for the defense, red for the quarterbacks, a form of neon green for the specialists. Officials roamed the sidelines striped in their black and white.
College SportsPosted by
The Daily Item

Recruiting almost back to normal

College coaches filled gyms all over the country this summer to watch AAU tournaments and catch a glimpse of prospective players. That was especially important this year since that part of college recruiting was missing last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It was exciting; it was refreshing,” Bucknell women’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy