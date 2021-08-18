Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Technical Problems With August Child Tax Credit Payment Lead to Delays

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEWZC_0bVRJ4xM00

The second round of the child tax credit advance payments was deposited into accounts on August 13 for most people . For some, though, a problem with the IRS system led to not every check being deposited as it should have been.

See: Here’s How The Child Tax Credit Could Affect Your 2022 Taxes
Find: 3 Ways to Create Your Own Stimulus Money

The IRS recently released a statement saying, “Due to a technical issue expected to be resolved by the September payments, a small percentage of recipients — less than 15 percent — who received payments by direct deposit in July will be mailed paper checks for the August payment.”

If you have not received your August payment yet, but received one in July and did not opt out or unenroll, you can visit the CTC Update Portal to see if you are receiving a direct deposit or paper check for August’s payment .

More: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

The IRS added that this month saw an increase of 1.6 million more people covered by the payments than there were in July. This means there has been an increase in awareness and people signing up for the credit, but also signals that there may be even more families who could qualify for the payment and still have not registered for it.

Over 90% of American families with children are eligible to receive their payments this year. This child tax credit is different from years past, as you do not need to pay it back nor do you need to normally file a tax return in order to receive it. The only requirements are that you make $75,000 or under filing single or $150,000 filing jointly. Then, you will receive the full benefit amount for every child you have under the age of 6 years old.

Read: A Petition Nearing 3 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American
Fact Check: Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Going to Happen?

If you have not already done so, use the online portal to register yourself for upcoming payments . If you normally do not file taxes, you can use the Non-filer sign-up tool through the IRS to make sure you get registered for the full benefit.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Technical Problems With August Child Tax Credit Payment Lead to Delays

Comments / 9

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Filing#The Ctc Update Portal#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Baltimore, OHWKRC

Here's who will get $1,000 from the IRS before the end of the year

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a lot more stimulus money coming to some families before the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan sent direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans - that was after Congress approved two other payments. Unemployment payments were expended - most recently, by $300. It also put money in pockets with a series of changes to tax credits.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
Personal Financebee-news.com

Biggest raise in decades for Social Security?

Don’t count your money before it’s in hand, of course. But word is that the Social Security increase we will see in January could be as much as 6.1%, the largest since 1983. For the average benefit recipient, currently receiving $1,543, that could amount to $94 per month. It’s a...
Income Taxlocalsyr.com

Your Stories: Where is my IRS refund?

(WSYR-TV) — Roberta Hullings filed her taxes in early May because the deadline was extended. “We got our state return back within a couple of weeks,” Hullings said. Hullings figured there would be a delay with the federal return. “We’re patient. We still are, but it got to be the beginning of July and I started checking into it trying to find out where’s our tax return,” Hullings explained.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Surprise Stimulus Check Credits

Those families of the United States of America having children under 13 years of age could be eligible to receive a “surprise” financial aid child tax credits payment from the federal government. The total amount of the stimulus checks is said to be 8000 USD. It will be provided in order to help the citizens look after their children. As per the newly introduced adjustments, it has been stated that the money will be provided to the working population only if they pass a few requirements.
Income Taxsmobserved.com

Your Social Security Income is Taxable

Ask Rusty – My Social Security Income Hurts When I File My Taxes. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I am getting hammered with taxes on my Social Security (SS). I am retired and draw a meager work pension and SS benefits. When my wife and I filed our joint tax return we owed the IRS a substantial amount of money - they took 85% of my SS in taxes. We are just barely over the minimal amount of income allowed for SS tax exemption. Is there anything I can do so I do not have to pay all this money at once at the end of the year? I didn't get any tax advice when I started drawing my SS and the guy who prepared our tax return couldn't have cared less. No one ever told me that I would get double-taxed on the SS that I worked so hard for. Any help or advice is appreciated, I cannot take another hit like this again. Signed: Double-Taxed.
Income TaxNBC San Diego

These Are All the Important Child Tax Credit Dates You Need to Know

Since July, millions of American families with children have received monthly checks through the new enhanced child tax credit. Even more will see a larger than usual credit — and potential refund, depending on other aspects of their situation — come tax time next year. So far, the credit has...
Personal FinanceGreat Bend Tribune

When will I get my first SS payment?

Dear Rusty: If I were to apply for my Social Security retirement (I’m 68 on August 1, 2021), when could I realistically expect to receive my first check? Signed: Ready to Claim. Dear Ready: Social Security suggests applying for benefits 2 - 3 months before you wish them to begin,...
Personal FinancePosted by
AL.com

Stimulus update: When will next child tax credit payment arrive? IRS launches new tool

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new feature that will make it easier for families receiving monthly child tax credit payments to update their mailing addresses. The Child Tax Credit Update Portal allows families that choose to receive their payments via paper checks to avoid mailing delays or having the check returned as undeliverable. Using the tool, the families can have their September check and all future checks sent to their new address.
Congress & Courtswnypapers.com

Higgins announces updates to IRS Child Tax Credit Portal

Enhancements said to make it easier for families to edit information to improve delivery. Congressman Brian Higgins announced improvements to the Child Tax Credit update portal to make it easier for families to update information important to delivering the monthly payments. Through the American Rescue Plan, Congress increased the Child...
KidsPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Child Tax Credits Cut Food Insecurity By 24%

In the month since families began receiving the expanded child tax credit, national data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey showed a drop in the number of households with children that reported insufficient food or trouble paying bills. The Census surveyed families just before and just after the...
RelationshipsFingerLakes1

How do parents qualify for repayment protection in 2022 for child tax credit checks received in 2021?

Parents are realizing there may be a slight chance they have to pay back child tax credits next year, but in some cases they may not need to. In other cases, they can protect themselves by modifying their details in the Child Tax Credit Update Portal created by the IRS, unenrolling in payments so they just receive the full amount next year, or opting out altogether.
Income Taxhngn.com

Child Tax Credit: How to Make Sure You Receive Your Payments

While authorities are continuing the distribution of the child tax credit, some families are seeing a delay to their August payments, and parents who are worried about their September funds might have to do something in order to receive their money. A new feature was launched by the Internal Revenue...

Comments / 9

Community Policy