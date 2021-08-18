Technical Problems With August Child Tax Credit Payment Lead to Delays

The second round of the child tax credit advance payments was deposited into accounts on August 13 for most people . For some, though, a problem with the IRS system led to not every check being deposited as it should have been.

See: Here’s How The Child Tax Credit Could Affect Your 2022 Taxes

Find: 3 Ways to Create Your Own Stimulus Money



The IRS recently released a statement saying, “Due to a technical issue expected to be resolved by the September payments, a small percentage of recipients — less than 15 percent — who received payments by direct deposit in July will be mailed paper checks for the August payment.”

If you have not received your August payment yet, but received one in July and did not opt out or unenroll, you can visit the CTC Update Portal to see if you are receiving a direct deposit or paper check for August’s payment .

More: Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down



The IRS added that this month saw an increase of 1.6 million more people covered by the payments than there were in July. This means there has been an increase in awareness and people signing up for the credit, but also signals that there may be even more families who could qualify for the payment and still have not registered for it.

Over 90% of American families with children are eligible to receive their payments this year. This child tax credit is different from years past, as you do not need to pay it back nor do you need to normally file a tax return in order to receive it. The only requirements are that you make $75,000 or under filing single or $150,000 filing jointly. Then, you will receive the full benefit amount for every child you have under the age of 6 years old.

Read: A Petition Nearing 3 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

Fact Check: Is a Fourth Stimulus Check Going to Happen?

If you have not already done so, use the online portal to register yourself for upcoming payments . If you normally do not file taxes, you can use the Non-filer sign-up tool through the IRS to make sure you get registered for the full benefit.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: August 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Technical Problems With August Child Tax Credit Payment Lead to Delays