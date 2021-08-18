Brewers release 2022 spring training schedule
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- While the Milwaukee Brewers are hoping for a championship run in 2021, they're already looking forward to preparing for the 2022 season. The team announced its spring training exhibition game schedule on Wednesday. Games begin Feb. 26 when the Brewers welcome the Los Angeles Angels to American Family Fields of Phoenix. Highlights include home games against the Los Angeles Dodgers March 3, Chicago Cubs March 5 and 12, Chicago White Sox March 11 and Cincinnati Reds March 25. The exhibition season ends with back-to-back games against the Kansas City Royals March 28-29 at American Family Field in Milwaukee.fox11online.com
Comments / 0