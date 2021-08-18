Pocahontas Club announces higher education scholarships

CLAREMORE – The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club has announced its higher education scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 academic year. The recipients are Madison Gray, of Porter, who is attending the University of Central Oklahoma; Erica Taylor, of Pryor, who is attending the University of Tulsa; Kylea Anderson, of Inola, who is attending Northeastern State University; Halle Tatham, of Pryor, who is attending Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College; Carson Draeger, of Chelsea, who is attending the UCO; Kylea Terrell, of Checotah, who is attending Connors State College; Chas McClain, of Stilwell, who is attending Carl Albert State College; Hannah Henson, of Tulsa, who is attending Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Remington Ward, of Locust Grove, who is attending Oklahoma State University; and Lauren Bulcroft, of Claremore, who is attending Missouri University of Science & Technology.