Financial Warfare: Afghan Central Bank's $10B Confiscated by US, Biden Halts USD Shipments to Afghanistan

The Pentagon has admitted it has no idea how much of its military hardware has been seized by the Taliban and said it has no plan to try and retrieve it.Three decades after the CIA agents offered suitcases containing thousands of dollars to buy back lethal Stinger missiles it had provided to the Mujahideen to fight the Soviet Union in the 1980s, experts believe billions of dollars of military hardware may be in the hands of Afghanistan’s latest iteration of Islamist fighters.The US spent up to $80bn training and equipping the Afghan National Army (ANA), in the words of...