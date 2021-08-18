Financial Warfare: Afghan Central Bank's $10B Confiscated by US, Biden Halts USD Shipments to Afghanistan
The war in Afghanistan has been an extremely long conflict since the United States invaded the country in 2001, in order to drive the Taliban from power. After a messy exit, the U.S. occupation in Afghanistan has been compared to mistakes made during the Vietnam War. Now that U.S. forces have left Kabul in great numbers, reports show that the New York branch of the Federal Reserve has confiscated $10 billion worth of the Afghanistan central bank’s assets. Moreover, last week the Biden administration halted dollar shipments that were headed to Afghanistan.news.bitcoin.com
