Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How to turn the basement into the den of your dreams

By Kendal Lambert
jerseysbest.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTired of walking down the steps to your basement and seeing stacked boxes of storage and clutter surrounded by cold, concrete walls? What an eyesore. Home organization projects have massively increased in the past year. With all of the time people have spent inside their houses, they noticed the peeling wallpaper in the top corners of the ceiling, or realized that the overall feng shui of the room isn’t quite “feng shui-ing” as well as it used to.

www.jerseysbest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basements#The Den#Sports Memorabilia#Decorating Den Interiors#Princeton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This Ingenious Organizer Turns Wasted Space Under Your Cabinet Into Extra Storage — and It’s on Sale for $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between stacking, revolving, and rolling organizers, there are countless ways to maximize the storage space in your kitchen. But even the most organized among us have gazed into our cabinets or pantries and wished for just a smidge more space. Here’s the good news: You probably have more room available than you think. Vertical space is one of the most underutilized areas in any kitchen, and while the empty gap below a cabinet shelf may not be large enough for additional shelving, there’s probably enough space to fit this sleek hanging CupboardStore storage set from Joseph Joseph. Measuring in at just 4 inches tall, 8 inches deep, and 13 inches wide, the savvy storage set offers nearly three quarts of bonus space for dry goods, putting to use an area that would otherwise be considered dead space. And get this — right now it’s on sale at Macy’s for just $20!
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Home & Gardentheridgewoodblog.net

How to Easily Get Rid of Trash and Junk From Your House

If you take a look around your house, you will notice that there are so many things that you don’t need or haven’t used in ages. There may also be things that are broken or useless like a broken fridge that is collecting dust in your basement or clothes that don’t fit you anymore. Having so much clutter in your home can raise your stress level which is why it is recommended that you declutter your home every year or so. You probably feel overwhelmed by all this stuff and don’t know where to start, and throwing them in the trash isn’t a good option as it won’t be eco-friendly. That being said, there are simple ways to help you get rid of trash and junk from your home. Keep reading to find out more.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Charming Vintage-Style Redo for this Bare Bedroom — for Just $774

A bedroom doesn’t technically need anything more than a bed — but it sure is nice to create a beautiful and calming environment that’s fit for a good night’s sleep. That’s true even for guest rooms. While they might not get much action — especially in COVID times — having a sleeping area that feels thoughtful and welcoming is something that guests always appreciate.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

Decorating your living room in style

After the first few months of lockdown, we all realized our homes need a facelift. Due to health and safety concerns, staying at home became a priority, and we couldn’t help but pay more attention to our space. The living room is an essential space in the home; apart from being an entertainment center, it is the first room our guests are introduced to when they come to our homes. So when it comes to sprucing up your living space, the pressure is on!
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Throwback Kitchen Cabinet Trend Is Back, Better Than Ever, and Now Hackable With IKEA Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Open shelving certainly has its pluses — namely keeping everything handy and in plain sight — but in a kitchen, it’s a little impractical to have everything out on display, particularly if you like cooking and have tons of stuff (or just hate dusting). That’s why I was thrilled to see that an old school cabinet trend is starting to make a comeback, bringing a little bit of closed storage to kitchens (and cleaning regiments) everywhere: the appliance garage.
Interior DesignPopular Mechanics

25 of the Best Paint Colors for Small Rooms

Ask interior designers how to make a small room look bigger, and you’ll get a lot of different answers—especially when it comes to paint. Some swear that using one of the best white paint colors is the only way to go because your walls will reflect light, which can make your space feel more open and airy. Other designers will encourage you to try a darker or bolder color like one of these best blue paint colors or best green paint colors. Their reasoning: Darker colors can help create a perception of depth, which can also make a room feel larger than it really is.
Home & GardenSeattle Times

Choosing the right shower stall for aging in place

Q: We plan to retire and stay in our present home. One change is to install a walk-in shower stall in place of our tub. What are some styles of walk-in shower stalls, and the advantages of each?. A: First, no matter what type of walk-in shower you choose, lots...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy