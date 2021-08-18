Town hires land-use attorney and community planner

The Town of Jamestown has announced the addition of two new land-use advisors. “We thought that what we were missing the last time out [with the Johnson property] was an organized public process,” said Interim Town Manager Dave Treme of the long discussions about the style of development proposed by Diamondback Investment Group. “Seth Harry and Associates will provide a public engagement process that would have the citizens of our community help share what it is they might like to see. We want [Harry] to be an advocate for the Council, Planning Board and citizens. We want to have influence as to what this is going to look like rather than having something just presented to us.