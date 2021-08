CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was confronted Wednesday by Taliban fighters as she reported from the Kabul streets. Ward has been on the ground in Afghanistan since Kabul fell, cementing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Earlier, she told Deadline that the Islamic militants have been “bending over backwards to appear a mature diplomatic political force. That is the image they want to convey.” She added that the fighters had been “welcoming to us on the street,” but had suffered “a few incidents.” Today, things nearly spun out of control for her and her producer, Brent Swails. Ward claims she was screamed at...