High school volleyball: Westwood set to host eight team tournament

The Westwood Lady Panthers host their upcoming tournament this weekend, which features eight varsity teams and four junior varsity squads. JUWAN LEE

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers host their upcoming tournament this weekend, which features eight varsity teams and four junior varsity squads.

Teams across the state are back in the swing of tournament season. The Lady Panthers finished second in the silver bracket of the Central Heights tournament last weekend. They'll participate in their second tournament of the season this weekend as they host their volleyball invitational.

The Grapeland Sandiettes, Neches Lady Tigers and Oakwood Lady Panthers will also be present in the eight-team tournament.

Teams are divided into two pools. Westwood falls in pool A with Lovelady, Frost and Rusk.

The Lady Panthers begin their Thursday with a 10:30 a.m. matchup against Rusk. Their remaining two games come at 2:15 p.m. against Frost and 6 p.m. against Lovelady. Pool A games are scheduled inside the high school gymnasium.

Oakwood, Grapeland and Neches share pool B with Huntington. Neches and Huntington kick off pool B action at 9:15 a.m.

10:30 a.m. – Oakwood vs. Grapeland

1 p.m. – Grapeland vs. Neches

2:15 p.m. – Oakwood vs. Huntington

4:45 p.m. – Grapeland vs. Huntington

6 p.m. – Oakwood vs. Neches

All pool B games will be played at Westwood Junior High.

Junior varsity teams will also participate in this tournament.

8 a.m. (WHS) – Lovelady vs. Frost

8 a.m. (WJH) – Westwood vs. Grapeland

11:45 a.m. (WHS) – Lovelady vs. Grapeland

11:45 (WJH) – Westwood vs. Frost

3:30 p.m. (WHS) – Westwood vs. Lovelady

3:30 p.m. (WJH) – Frost vs. Grapeland

Varsity championship bracket play begins Saturday.