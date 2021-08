One of the greatest boxers of all-time may have reached the end of his career. Manny Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion, lost to Yordenis Ugas on Saturday night by unanimous decision, with Ugas retaining his super welterweight title. At age 42, it was a disheartening loss for Pacquiao, who was the heavy favorite. Fans attempting to tune in to the PPV event from Las Vegas also were disheartened. A massive technical glitch on Spectrum cable in at least the Los Angeles area had techs scrambling. There were two big events going on at the same time, with the WWE Summer Slam also...