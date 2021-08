Another new music Friday is upon us, and yet there is no new Kanye West album in sight. His tenth album Donda has now blown two proposed release dates, iTunes currently indicates it could drop on August 22, but who’s to say? The industry rumor is that, much like he did three years ago with his five-week Wyoming rollout, Kanye is trying to crowd (and thus, cloud) the release of Drake’s sixth album proper Certified Lover Boy, which he’s promised will come “by the end of summer.” (Evidence against this theory: insiders say Kanye and Drake have actually squashed their years-long cold war. Evidence supporting it: their entourages were openly chirping at each other on Instagram as recently as last week.)